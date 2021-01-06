On the eve of pro-Trump protests in Washington, D.C., chaos broke out in the city’s streets as MAGA supporters violently clashed with police.

The Tuesday night altercation occurred not far from the White House, outside of Black Lives Matter Plaza, where “Stop the Steal” supporters apparently attempted to “rush the line” of officers.

Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/wjGsUSaCWH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Following the skirmish, in which police liberally deployed pepper spray on the demonstrators, Trump supporters began to verbally attack the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police.

“You lost both sides of support. We had your f*cking back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” protestors yelled.

“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” Trump supporters yell at police after they block access to BLM Plaza and make arrests of some of the group tonight #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/M2syNacscv — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

The clash in the streets came roughly 12 hours before pro-Trump supporters are set to again take to the streets in the nation’s capital, in droves, to support President Donald Trump’s anti-democratic attempt to overturn the 2020 election results during Congress’s verification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Trump is set to speak at the main event.

Watch above, via Brendan Gutenschwager.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]