Chris Wallace Asks Booker Are You ‘Comfortable’ With Trump Trial ‘Whether The Charges Are Right Or Wrong’: It Will ‘Inflame’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker “Are you comfortable” with President Donald Trump standing trial given it will “inflame and further divide the country.”

On this week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed Senator Booker and Hollywood legend Harrison Ford.

The host asked Booker to comment on some of the statements Trump made in a Fox News interview last week, and if he’s okay with Trump being put on trial whether the “charges are right or wrong”:

SEN. BOOKER: Donald Trump wants us to be talking about Donald Trump right now. I think the media did a horrible job as he was rising into prominence by getting so much attention. So much focus- WALLACE: But we can’t ignore the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges. SEN. BOOKER: I’m not calling for us to ignore something as significant as that. I’m simply saying that we are at a point of exhaustion. It’s like the McCarthyism–have you no decency? When does this fever break? When do we begin to say enough is enough? There are enough things that we could work together on, from immigration reform to American competitiveness abroad, to innovation technology, entrepreneurialism. I’m for one, tired of the circus and the carnival barking that has been going on, and I’m just trying to get folks back to the attention of the work at hand. WALLACE: But you talk about wanting to end the circus and wanting to bring people together and work on the serious problems the country faces. Given all of that, are you comfortable with one president’s Justice Department prosecuting a former president, but just, I mean whether the charges are right or wrong, is just, you know is going to inflame and further divide the country. SEN. BOOKER: Well, so that should be a reason why someone should break the law with impunity, no. And we all know that. No one is above the law and that at a time that, as I talked about before, a lot of Americans don’t think the justice system has legitimacy. And so this is a circumstance where, talk about hands off, we put an independent person at the–not a political partisan–but Merrick Garland had respect on both sides of the aisle. He then, as a degree of separation, put a special prosecutor in place. What is going on right now is the course of justice taking place. As again, Donald Trump, lieutenants or attorney generals have said time and time again, these crises that are popping up around Donald Trump are of his own making.

Watch above via Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

