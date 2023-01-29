Chuck Todd and Jim Jordan Throw Down Over Biden and Trump Docs: You Don’t Ever Seem to See ‘Conspiratorial Problems’ When It’s a Republican

Chuck Todd and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) threw down in a tense debate over the Ohio congressman’s plans, as head of the House Judiciary Committee, to scrutinize President Joe Biden, while largely ignoring former President Donald Trump.

During an interview Sunday on Meet the Press, Todd called out the congressman for applying selective oversight.

“Many of the things you want to investigate, when I look at them in isolation, I think they’re fair targets,” Todd said. “I think they’re fair things for you to be questioning. The problem that when you look at it is you want to talk about the weaponization of the Justice Department, you don’t want to look at anything that happened during the Trump years.”

The Meet the Press moderator proceeded to rattle off a list of instances in which the Justice Department under former President Trump appeared to either go hard after Trump enemies or take it easy on his allies.

“If you are concerned about the weaponization of the Justice Department in the Biden years, why not investigate the Trump years?” Todd asked.

Jordan completely ignored the question and steered the conversation on to what was, for him, much friendlier ground — the recent revelations about the FBI’s relationship with Twitter via the Twitter Files.

“We’re going to look at threats to the First Amendment,” Jordan said. “We’re going to look at … what Elon Musk through the Twitter Files has displayed is unbelievable.”

Jordan then asked Todd, “Do you think it’s okay for the FBI be meeting every week and suppressing information, suppressing the Hunter Biden server which we know is true? Do you think that’s all right?

“That’s a private organization that made this decision,” Todd replied.

“With pressure from the government,” Jordan said. “That’s the point. I can understand a private organization can do it. I don’t think it’s right. But there shouldn’t be pressure from the government.

The congressman then rattled off a list of grievances alleging that the FBI meddled against the Republicans in four consecutive elections.

“In 2016, they spied on Trump’s campaign,” Jordan said. “2018 was the Mueller Investigation. 2020, they helped suppress the Hunter Biden story. 2022, they raid the home of a former president 91 days before an election.”

Jordan, of course, omitted the letter from former FBI Director James Comey 11 days before the 2016 election announcing the reopening of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email — which flies in the face of the idea that the FBI was out to rig the election against Republicans.

Todd challenged Jordan on the idea that Trump wasn’t given a fair shake.

“You keep talking about this raid on Donald Trump,” Todd said. “The amount of time…there was nine months between the initial action that the archives made for requests of documents before they even turned it over to the Justice Department. The subpoena was issued 60 days before they actually executed the subpoena. And more importantly, the only time the public found out about is because Donald Trump told the public about it. You paint it as a picture of the FBI did this, this, and this within hours of each other, when it was actually a year and a half of Donald Trump not complying with any of the requests from National Archives. A year and a half. This is not some sort of proof that somehow that they’ve weaponized and playing politics over here.”

“They raided Trump’s home.” Jordan said. “They haven’t raided Biden’s home.”

“Because Biden didn’t defy a subpoena, Congressman!” Todd shot back. “[Trump] defied a subpoena.”

“President Trump had documents locked in a room with Secret Service protecting them while President Biden had documents in his garage and in a think tank that was funded by the Chinese,” Jordan replied. “I think there’s a difference.”

The NBC News political director then called out Jordan — accusing him of applying a double standard.

“You do not seem to ever see the same conspiratorial problems when it’s a Republican,” Todd said.

Watch above, via NBC.

