CNN’s John King highlighted President Joe Biden’s flagging poll numbers on Monday, which have taken a hit even according to that network’s pollsters.

“Forty-eight percent of Americans approve, right now, of the job President Biden is doing,” King noted in a Monday segment featuring the results of a CNN poll conducted Nov. 1-4. The same poll found 52 percent of respondents saying they disapproved of Biden’s performance.

The number who disapprove of Biden’s performance has risen steadily since March, according to CNN’s pollsters. Forty-one percent said they did not view his performance favorably that month. The figure fell to 48 percent in September, a month after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan. It fell an additional 4 percent in subsequent months amid economy frailty, high unemployment, and Biden’s effort to impose a vaccine mandate on American workers.

“Here’s the problem: Many Americans see a disconnect between what the president focuses on and what they are most worried about,” King noted, highlighting the fact that 52 percent of respondents said Biden wasn’t focused on the “the right priorities.” Just 36 percent of independents said they approve of his priorities, along with 75 percent of Democrats. The latter number represents a 15 percent dip for the president among his own party members since April, when 90 percent said they approved of his priorities.

The numbers are particularly significant coming from CNN, which regularly finds voters more favorable to Biden than other pollsters. The most recent poll released this month from USA Today/Suffolk found 38 percent of voters saying they approved of Biden’s job performance, while the most recent poll from Emerson College gave him a 41 percent rating.

In an interview on NBC over the weekend, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain attributed the low numbers to problems that he said the Biden administration inherited from its predecessor.

“In my opinion, it was a rough and tough year,” Klain said. “We knew this would be. … We’re in a year-long effort to dig out of the holes that we were left. I understand that voters a tired, Americans are tired of how long it’s taken to get the economy moving, to get Covid under control. They are in a show-me, don’t tell me, mode. I think we’ll show them in the weeks and months ahead that we have made this progress on Covid. We have made this progress on the economy.”

Watch above via CNN.

