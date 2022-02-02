CNN Announces Zucker’s ‘Stunning’ Resignation, Stelter Calls Him ‘A Larger Than Life Figure for More than a Decade’

CNN’s Kate Bolduan just announced the news that has stunned the cable news world Wednesday morning: the resignation of CNN head Jeff Zucker.

The network’s chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, read Zucker’s memo and then added that the colleague who was in the relationship with Zucker is chief marketing officer Allison Gollust.

The two have worked together for decades, Stelter reported, including stints at NBC’s Today show during the 1990s, NBC Universal, and then most recently at Warner Media and CNN.

Stelter described the news as “stunning,” and called Zucker “a larger than life figure for more than a decade” at CNN, and someone who had been “the rock for this organization.”

“Jeff and I have been close friends and partners for over 20 years,” said Gollust in a statement. “Recently our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day.”

Stelter ended his report remarking that Zucker had not been participating in the morning editorial calls for the past few days, and some had “wondered if something was amiss,” but he doubted that anyone saw this announcement coming.

“I think if Zucker was on that call this morning, I know what he would say,” Stelter concluded. “He would say what’s important at CNN, is not the person on top, it’s the team we all play for. It’s CNN as an organization. This news operation, so much bigger than any single person. And so the news goes on, but now without the top executive.”

“Yep. Keep reporting the news,” Bolduan concurred. “That’s what he would say. Brian, thank you so much. Really appreciate it.”

