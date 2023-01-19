CNN Asks Prosecutor If Baldwin Is Going To Be Arrested In Fatal ‘Rust’ Movie Shooting

CNN’s Josh Campbell asked Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies if actor and producer Alec Baldwin is going to be arrested in the on-set shooting that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

On Thursday afternoon, news broke that Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed will both be charged in the accidental shooting that occurred on the set of the film Rust in October of 2021. Both will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Campbell interviewed DA Carmack-Altwies minutes after the announcement, and asked if Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed will be arrested now that charges have been filed:

JOSH CAMPBELL: Were they given a heads up that this was coming?

DA CARMACK-ALTWIES: Yes, they were.

JOSH CAMPBELL: They were. How did those discussions go?

DA CARMACK-ALTWIES: We have been in, I would say, almost constant communication with the opposing parties’ counsels for about the last six weeks. They didn’t know exactly what was coming, but they were aware that we were contemplating charges and they were aware of what the contemplated charges were.

JOSH CAMPBELL: And just two more questions. So what happens next? So once these charges are filed, I assume it’s tomorrow. Right. Is that the plan?

DA CARMACK-ALTWIES: It’ll be before the end of this month.

JOSH CAMPBELL: Before the end of this month. So then what happens? Are these defendants then required to come back to New Mexico, or will they be placed under arrest? How does that work?

DA CARMACK-ALTWIES: No, we will not be asking for an arrest. In typical cases in this county, the way that we handle it is we’ll send out what’s called a summons. From that, the court will set what’s called a first appearance, or it’s basically an arraignment. And at that point, they will either have to come here or they might do a video arraignment. We have been doing those since covered and they will get their conditions of release and enter not guilty pleas.

JOSH CAMPBELL: And finally, last time you and I spoke, which was right after this tragic incident occurred, you told me that, you know that there is pressure out there, people wanting to charge, people not wanting you to charge. One thing you said was, you know there’s pressure. You do not feel that pressure and you will follow the facts and the prosecution decision will be made on the facts. That was at the beginning of the case. Do you still feel the same now looking backwards? You know, this obviously got international attention. Can you just talk about that? What was it like trying to conduct this investigation and was it done in this consistent manner throughout?

DA CARMACK-ALTWIES: Oh, absolutely. Of course, I knew there was pressure. Of course, I knew that people had feelings one way or another. But that happens in every single case. And what’s important to me as a prosecutor is treating everyone equally under the law and getting justice for the victims. And so that pressure did not affect me in any way whatsoever. This was a decision based on the facts and the evidence.