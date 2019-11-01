CNN’s Camerota Triggers Matt Schlapp By Telling Him ‘You Can’t Be Misleading’ About Trump Impeachment

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota upset Trump defender Matt Schlapp by repeatedly telling him not to “mislead” the audience by claiming that impeachment requires proof of criminality.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Camerota hosted a combative segment with Schlapp and CNN contributor Ana Navarro, but it seemed to be Camerota who clashed most with Schlapp.

The subject was the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and Schlapp told Camerota and Navarro that “When I say we had a good day it’s not because it’s good that we’re, that the Democrats and only Democrats want to impeach the president, I actually think what’s good about it is that if there are no crimes, and if they don’t come forward with articles that show any criminality…”

“Matt, it doesn’t have to be a crime,” Camerota interrupted, as Schlapp demanded she allow him to talk.

“That’s just misleading. but you’re, but you need to not be misleading,” Camerota continued, asn Schlapp tried to speak. “You know that a crime is not the standard, Matt.”

“Don’t have an asymmetrical standard,” Schlapp protested, to which Camerota shot back “Don’t use misinformation.”

“I’m not lying, name one lie, if you think it’s a crime, you give me the code right now,” Schlapp said. “Give me the code, what’s the crime? Don’t say that I’m lying.”

“Matt, it doesn’t have to be a crime. It doesn’t have to be a crime, Matt, you know that,” Camerota said.

“It has to be a crime or a misdemeanor, it’s in the Constitution,” Schlapp said.

“Matt, you know that high crimes is open to misinterpretation, Camerota said.

When Navarro got a word in edgewise, she pointed out “I do think there is a crime, because I think that that it is a campaign violation to get something that is worth money from a foreign government, from any foreigner. I think that is a campaign violation crime.”

“It is not,” Sch;app declared.

Navarro added that asking “any foreigner to interfere in U.S. elections is a federal elections crime.”

The three of them then feuded over Hunter Biden, and the segment concluded with Navarro slamming Jared Kushner by sarcastically saying “Nothing wrong with being corrupt if your last name is Trump.”

“That’s slander, and, that’s slander,” Schlapp declared, as Camerota closed the segment with a “Wow.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]