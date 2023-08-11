CNN’s Dana Bash Sees Silver Lining In Bombshell Hunter Biden Special Counsel Drop — ‘Could Keep Republicans At Bay’

CNN anchor Dana Bash found a silver lining in the bombshell announcement of a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe — it “could keep Republicans at bay.”

On Friday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland dropped a big announcement: he named David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who has been overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden — to be special counsel investigating Hunter Biden. The announcement comes weeks after a plea deal on three federal charges — two tax misdemeanors and one gun felony — fell apart, and the same week ex-President Donald Trump faced the first hearing in his federal indictment over January 6.

While the news doesn’t seem welcome for Hunter Biden, Bash noted on Friday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics that the announcement isn’t necessarily a win for Republicans, even though they have long clamored for such an appointment:

PRISCILLA ALVAREZ: But again, this is a White House that is facing increasing pressure when it comes to the president’s son, Hunter Biden. Republicans have slammed the president over all of these legal proceedings and also so much has flirted with a potential impeachment inquiry. Now when that has come up, the White House stance has been that it is baseless, that they’re, that the focus should be in Congress on the American people. But all of this to say that that criticism is ramping up. This will likely fuel Republicans and what they have to say about Hunter Biden and these ongoing legal proceedings. DANA BASH: Okay, Priscilla, thank you so much. She says it could fuel the Republicans, but the other way to look at it is that it could keep Republicans at bay, because now that you do have a special counsel, which a lot of Republicans were were calling for A and B, I can’t remember if it was a Paula or one of our other reporters make. Maybe you guys are making this point. That while the special counsel is doing his work he can’t, he’s unlikely to talk to to Congress, and it’s unlikely for them to get the information that they’re working toward. LAURA BARRÓN-LÓPEZ: And that’s what’s so interesting, is that prior to this announcement, the Justice Department was saying that Weiss was prepared to testify to Congress as early as September, as soon as they came back from their August recess, that the Justice Department said that they wanted to do that specifically because of the assertions that Republican lawmakers were making about his authority to conduct his wide investigation into Hunter Biden and that he wanted to directly address that as soon as he could, assuming that they had a deal that would have gone forward with Hunter Biden’s lawyers that fell apart. But we were still expecting him to potentially testify to Congress when they came back. Now, as you said, Dana, that’s probably not going to happen for quite some time as he has these new authorities.

Minutes after Bash’s observation, Hunter Biden prober-in-chief Rep. James Comer released an angry statement.

Watch above via CNN’s Inside Politics.

