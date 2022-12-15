‘Biden Is Winning!’ Don Lemon and Maggie Haberman Agree POTUS ‘Has Wind At His Back’ — And Trump Does Not

Trump-Whispering CNN analyst Maggie Haberman and CNN anchor Don Lemon agreed that President Joe Biden “is winning” and “has the wind at his back” in the early going — and ex-President Donald Trump does not.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Haberman joined Collins and co-anchors Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow to talk about new CNN polling that shows majorities of voters from both parties saying they want a new candidate in 2024.

But the poll also shows Trump losing support for his reelection among Republicans, while Biden is gaining among Democrats.

When Harlow suggested the data point was bad news for both Biden and Trump, Haberman and Lemon pushed back hard:

POPPY HARLOW: Can we talk about this CNN polling that I thought was so interesting? Because it’s not just that people don’t want a Trump – Biden rematch. It’s that they don’t know who they want.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: Totally. Totally.

POPPY HARLOW: It’s, and isn’t that kind of like worse for the president and former president? Because it’s like not only do we not want you, we don’t even know who else we want, just not you.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: Biden is the sitting president, so he is just definitionally in a stronger position. I’m sorry. He just is. And so even though, you know, I know that there are a lot of people in his party who privately will say they don’t want him to run, until those people start saying that publicly. Biden’s in good shape. There’s a lot of Republicans saying they don’t want Trump.

DON LEMON: Let me follow up on that, because Biden is the… Biden is winning!

MAGGIE HABERMAN: Yeah.

POPPY HARLOW: Yeah, it’s a fair point.

DON LEMON: I’m sorry. Biden is winning. And I don’t know what the polling is showing, but if you look the Inflation Reduction Act, lower gas prices or prescription drug prices, better than expected midterm for Democrats. Brittney Griner’s release from Russia The Respect for Marriage Act. I mean, Biden is. Winning. So the polling, I don’t know at the polling is often what it’s going to show. You know, when he does decide, I think he’s going to run. I mean, if his wife says run, he’s going to do it.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: All signs are that Biden is going to run. I think that, you know, the White House is sending out conflicting signals, which is, you know, don’t write these stories that he’s not running. And yet here we’re going to have all these, you know, we’re going to tell you that he’s debating what he’s going to do. And so that’s their own issue. But I agree with you that at the moment, all signs are that he is going to run. He certainly has a he-, wind’s at his back in a way that Donald Trump just does not. One thing that was interesting about one of the polls yesterday, the Wall Street Journal poll showed Biden getting beat by DeSantis. Now, I want to caveat that we’re two years out and polls two years out don’t really tell us a ton, but they do tell us a snapshot in time. Right now, Biden is strong against Trump. Trump is strong against Biden. Or Trump is, you know, stronger against Biden than I think he would be against anyone else. It reminds me a little of what we saw in 2016, which is that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were the two who could beat each other. And I don’t know what this looks like going forward if it’s not Trump for Biden, it’s just something to think about.

KAITLAN COLLINS: And that’s something the White House is watching because Trump is known. DeSantis, you know, he’s gotten a lot of praise. We actually don’t know what how he would fare.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: Really important to bear in mind. We don’t know.