WATCH: CNN’s Don Lemon Refuses To Show Kanye Swastika Tweet or Pro-Hitler Rant — TORCHES Trump and GOP Over Ye

CNN anchor Don Lemon refused to show Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweet or pro-Hitler rant as he reported on West’s suspension from Twitter and torched former President Donald Trump and the GOP for their praise of the disgraced entertainer.

On Thursday, West appeared to reach rock bottom in his descent into anti-Semitism when he performed essentially an extended infomercial for Hitler on Alex Jones’s show.

That descent continued hours later when West posted an image of the swastika photoshopped inside of the Star of David on Twitter Thursday night.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced before suspending West.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Lemon reported the news while pointedly refusing to display the “hateful” image and video, then excoriated Trump and Republicans for their associations with West, and issued a sober reminder that West’s social media following exceeds the world population of Jewish people:

I hope that you will just take a moment and pay some attention to this, because I’m going to give this news to you straight. Elon Musk suspending Kanye West from Twitter overnight. Why? The anti-Semitic rapper tweeted a swastika wrapped inside the Star of David. We are not going to show you the image because it is hateful. Nor will we be showing you the deranged clip of West praising Hitler and saying that he loves Nazis on a show run by Alex Jones. Alex Jones is a conspiracist who is being ordered to pay millions for his lies about the Sandy Hook shooting. But there are two things that are noteworthy this morning. First, House Republicans finally removing a tweet from two months ago in which they praised West. They praised Musk and Donald Trump in the same tweet. Since then, West, of course, has spent weeks on a parade of racist and anti-Semitic rants and losing his billionaire status as a result. Musk spent $44 billion to take over a company, spending his time attacking and insulting people, tweeting out misinformation and images used by racists. And the second noteworthy thing this morning is that all three of these men seen here engaged in this anti-Semitic conversation. They have connections to Donald Trump. In fact, two of them sitting right there, a Holocaust denier, white supremacist and a Hitler praising anti-Semite, had dinner with the current presidential candidate a week ago inside his home, a place that is currently under federal investigation. And as CNN reports, Trump at one point during the dinner said that he liked the white nationalist. A reminder for you. 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust by Hitler, by Nazis. And Kanye West has 19 million Instagram followers, 32 million Twitter followers and more. That is more than there are Jews in the entire world, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Hardly a voice without a following across the country; on conservative media and on Capitol Hill and previously inside the White House. It is hate in the mainstream.

