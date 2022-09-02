‘Come On!’ Biden Bristles When Fox’s Peter Doocy Asks ‘Do You Consider All Donald Trump Supporters To Be A Threat To The Country?’

President Joe Biden objected when Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked him “do you consider all Donald Trump supporters to be a threat to the country?”

The president delivered a speech Thursday night entitled “The Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation” that was largely a rebuke of former President Donald Trump and those who support the insurrection that culminated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

On Friday, President Biden spoke at an event on the American Rescue Plan, after which reporters began shouting questions from the gallery of the South Court Auditorium.

It was Doocy whose question on Thursday’s speech stood out, as Biden objected to the premise that his rebuke was of tens of millions of Trump voters:

PETER DOOCY: Mr. President do you consider all Donald Trump supporters to be a threat to the country? STAFF: Time to go, everyone. Come on. PRESIDENT BIDEN: Come on! Look, guys. You keep trying to make that case. I don’t consider any Trump supporter to be a threat to the country. I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, fails to condemn violence when it’s used, refuses to acknowledge when an election has been won, insists upon changing the way in which we rule and count votes. That is a threat to democracy. Democracy! Everything we stand for, everything we standfor rests on the platform of democracy. People voted for Donald Trump, support him now, they weren’t voting for attacking the Capitol. They weren’t voting for overruling an election. They were voting for a philosophy he put forward. So I am not talking about anything other than: it is inappropriate. It’s not only happening here, but other parts of the world, where there’s a failure to recognizeancd condemn violence, whenever that means for political purposes. Failure to condemn the manipulation — attempts to manipulate electoral outcomes, failure to acknowledge when elections were won or lost.

Watch above via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com