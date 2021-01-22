Legendary comic Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of a live show residency in Austin, Texas and after maskless backstage photos with the likes of Elon Musk and Joe Rogan.

Chappelle pioneered Covid-safe live performances at his farm in Ohio, which, he recently told David Letterman, was a boon to his hometown’s economy.

But in the middle of a residency at Austin’s Stubb’s Amphitheater, a rep for the comic told TMZ that Chappelle has tested positive:

A rep for the comedian tells us Dave is currently quarantined after the positive test, but he has not yet experienced any symptoms. Dave performed the first of 5 shows in Austin Wednesday night with others scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We are told the remaining shows — 2 of which included Joe Rogan — have all been canceled and refunds will be offered.

Chappelle has also been appearing in packed and mask-free backstage snapshots, including multiple shots with Musk and Rogan.

.@elonmusk has been hanging out with @DaveChappelle and some other comedy folks pic.twitter.com/P2ESzpkm48 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 17, 2021

The news prompted widespread — and mostly-horrified — reactions on Twitter, and propelled the comic into a top trending topic.

dave chappelle got diagnosed with COVID and this photo was taken two days ago. pic.twitter.com/TzJInJUyfM — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 22, 2021

Drove 17 hours on a whim to see @DaveChappelle tonight @StubbsAustin. Then catching the @joerogan set tomorrow night!! pic.twitter.com/7qgR0zVYiA — Chevelle (@ChevelleInc) January 22, 2021

Oh. Looks like everyone who yelled at me and said they’re being really careful can watch me do the “I’m Right” dance. https://t.co/m5S7VXEn9V — JEN KIRKMAN 👩🏻‍💻 (@JenKirkman) January 22, 2021

Rich people terrify me during COVID because they have the means to travel around far and wide to do dumb shit and they act like they’re invincible. Meanwhile, a bunch of headliners who NEED the money more are staying home because they do not want to get sick or get people sick. https://t.co/6fw6YApMEZ — Brandi, Minnesota-Based Lover 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) January 22, 2021

They shoulda never gave David money!!!! https://t.co/S6idToJjE4 — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 22, 2021

Maybe some folks need to take this more seriously? 🤷🏽‍♂️ 😔 https://t.co/sIZYbUhHDU — Nakia (@Nakia) January 22, 2021

And now Dave Chappelle has tested positive for coronavirus. Horrible. https://t.co/mjqXZ8AAAP — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 22, 2021

Musk and Rogan have both railed against coronavirus restrictions, and Musk and Grimes have both tested positive for Covid in the recent past.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]