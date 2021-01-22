comScore

Comic Legend Dave Chappelle Tests Positive for Covid After String of Live Club Shows, Viral Backstage Photo

By Tommy ChristopherJan 22nd, 2021, 7:40 am

Legendary comic Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of a live show residency in Austin, Texas and after maskless backstage photos with the likes of Elon Musk and Joe Rogan.

Chappelle pioneered Covid-safe live performances at his farm in Ohio, which, he recently told David Letterman, was a boon to his hometown’s economy.

But in the middle of a residency at Austin’s Stubb’s Amphitheater, a rep for the comic told TMZ that Chappelle has tested positive:

A rep for the comedian tells us Dave is currently quarantined after the positive test, but he has not yet experienced any symptoms. Dave performed the first of 5 shows in Austin Wednesday night with others scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We are told the remaining shows — 2 of which included Joe Rogan — have all been canceled and refunds will be offered.

Chappelle has also been appearing in packed and mask-free backstage snapshots, including multiple shots with Musk and Rogan.

The news prompted widespread — and mostly-horrified — reactions on Twitter, and propelled the comic into a top trending topic.

Musk and Rogan have both railed against coronavirus restrictions, and Musk and Grimes have both tested positive for Covid in the recent past.

