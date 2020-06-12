WATCH: Dave Chappelle Drops Raw George Floyd-Themed Set ‘8:46’

Legendary stand-up comic Dave Chappelle released a raw 27-minute comedy set entitled “8:46,” a reference to the amount of time a Minneapolis cop knelt on the neck of George Floyd as he died.

Filmed in a Beaver Creek, Ohio field — with scrupulous social distancing measures — on June 6, the set was posted to a Netflix Youtube channel at midnight Thursday. It features Mr. Chappelle addressing the protests over Mr. Floyd’s killing, as well as the killings of black men and boys that have made news over the past few years: Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Trayvon Martin, John Crawford III, Michael Brown.

The set also includes a chunk devoted to Christopher Dorner, the black LAPD officer who went on a killing spree before being gunned down at the conclusion of a manhunt. In fact, the bulk of the 27 minutes are devoted to black experiences in the context of racism and police brutality.

There were a few moments involving media figures that could gain outsize attention. Chappelle calls out CNN’s Don Lemon for complaining that celebrities haven’t been more vocal about the protests, and has some very harsh words for conservative pundits Candace Owens and Laura Ingraham — words that begin with letters like “B” and “C.”

Chappelle specifically criticized Ingraham for once suggesting that LeBron James should “Shut up and dribble” during her Fox News program The Ingraham Angle.

But Chappelle’s strongest emotions were reserved for the symbolic number in his set’s title, which he reveals is also the time of day he was born.

Watch the full set above via Netflix.

