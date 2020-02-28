Conservative Political Action Conference’s Communications Director Ian Walters warned to a panel that included Blaze TV’s Jon Miller and “WalkAway” founder Brandon Straka that if Democrats win come 2020, he will meet them “in the gulags.”

“If we don’t get this done in 2020, I will meet you both in the gulags,” Walters stated on the CPAC main stage.

Gulag: a government agency in charge of Soviet forced-labor camps set up under Vladimir Lenin. It reached its peak during Joseph Stalin’s rule from the 1930s to the early 1950s.

When reached by Mediaite regarding the statement, Walters claims he was responding to Project Veritas videos that conferred a world where people “romanticized” and “dreamed” of a future where instead of civil discourse, society longed to put their political opponents “in state-sponsored separation from society.”

Walters defended his comment as a “lighthearted joke,” which was taken well by the conservative crowd.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]