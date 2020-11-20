Daily New Covid Cases Reach Over 190,000 in the US as Hospitalizations Continue to Rise

On November 4th, the United States reached the grim milestone of over 100,000 new daily cases of coronavirus.

A little over two weeks later, the number of daily cases has now reached a new high of over 190,000.

The COVID Tracking Project reported Friday that there are over 193,000 new cases, 82,000 people currently hospitalized, and over 1800 deaths. Cases and hospitalizations are once again at record highs.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.9 million tests, 193k cases, and 82k people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Reported deaths were 1,862. Test, case, and hospitalization counts broke all-time records today. pic.twitter.com/Wa74KCcOVG — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 21, 2020

And the data on the covid death toll is on a concerning trend.

Daily COVID-19 deaths have been over 1,800 for 3 days in a row. pic.twitter.com/pPuriIE6Vs — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 21, 2020

A number of top public health officials have warned about people gathering on Thanksgiving, with HHS Sec. Alex Azar saying this week, “The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people you live with and through virtual celebrations. Gathering indoors with people who aren’t members of your household is a higher risk activity for spreading the virus.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]