A package containing the deadly poison ricin address to President Donald Trump at the White House was intercepted this week, and the origin of the mail attack is being investigated, officials say.

The New York Times reports that not only was a ricin letter addressed to the president, but other letters containing the deadly substance were sent to “federal agencies in Texas” and perhaps others as well.

USA Today notes that “the FBI, Secret Service and U.S. Postal Service inspectors are investigating the source of the package.”

“Ricin, a poison drawn from the husks of castor beans has surfaced in other plots targeting Trump and other officials,” writes USA Today. “According to the Centers for Disease Control, exposure to ricin through inhalation, ingestion or injection can lead to death.”

Here’s more from the Wall Street Journal:

A package containing ricin was intercepted in the White House mail, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said Saturday. The package appeared to have come from Canada, and no suspects are yet in custody, the official said. A spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington field office said the agency along with the Secret Service and the Postal Inspection Service are investigating a “suspicious letter” received at a U.S. government mail facility. “At this time, there is no known threat to public safety,” the spokeswoman said.

Watch MSNBC’s Garrett Haake with the breaking news in the clip above.

