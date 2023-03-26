Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) is renewing his criticism of President Joe Biden and the White House over their handling over classified documents.

Back in January, Warner — the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee — appeared on Face the Nation jointly with ranking member Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). Both men criticized the Biden administration for stonewalling the committee’s requests about the classified documents found in the homes of President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“You were very frustrated that the administration wasn’t sharing more information about the classified materials improperly held by the current president when he was out of office, and the former president,” CBS anchor Margaret Brennan “told Warner Sunday. You’ve been briefed. Any more clarity on this? Any further information?”

Warner responded that the intelligence committee still is not getting enough answers, and he again called out the Biden administration for not providing them.

“We need more information about these documents,” Warner said. “And more importantly, we need to make sure [about] what the intel community has done to mitigate the harm. And we’re still in conversations with the Justice Department. The administration’s position does not pass the smell test. We’ve got a job not to go into the legal ramifications, but to make sure that the intelligence community has done what’s right.”

The senator reiterated a threat he’s previously made that the committee could decide to withhold funding from intelligence agencies, should they continue to rebuff the committee.

“We’ve got some additional tools,” Warner said. “We can restrict some of the spending. We’re in active conversations with the Justice Department.Bbut we’ve got to get those documents.”

Watch above, via CBS.

