DENIED: Trump Election Crimes Prosecutor Refuses Meadows Request To Delay Surrender — Will ‘File Warrants’ If He’s Late

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis denied a request from former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to delay his arrest, in a terse but polite letter to Meadows attorney John Moran.

Meadows is a key witness in several of the cases against Trump, and a co-defendant in the new indictment of Trump on 13 counts related to election crimes. DA Willis gave Trump and the 18 co-defendants named in the indictment until August 25 to surrender for arrest and arraignment.

While a parade of those defendants have begun showing up to surrender for arrest, Meadows and his attorney asked for more time — a request that Willis politely but firmly denied in a brief letter via email:

Good Morning Mr. Moran: I am not granting any extensions. I gave 2 weeks for people to surrender themselves to the court. Your client is no different than any other criminal defendant inthis jurisdiction. The two weeks was a tremendous courtesy. At 12:30 pm on Friday I shall file warrants in the system. My team has availability to meet to discuss reasonable consent bonds Wednesday and Thursday. Yours in Service, Fani T. Willis District Attomey Atlanta Judicial Circuit

Trump himself is expected to surrender Thursday in what many see as an attempt at counterprogramming the first Republican primary debate on Fox News.

Asked by radio host Hugh Hewitt if Trump’s decision to surrender was a deliberate attempt to draw the spotlight away from the debate, Fox News anchor Bret Baier — who is co-moderator of the event — said ” I think there has to be some planning. You I mean, I think it is about sucking the oxygen out of the room for anybody. You had a big night on Wednesday making the rounds on Thursday. I do think that there as, they’re calculated like that. It’s not a great counter-programming thing, but I do think it is calculated.”

