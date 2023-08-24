Donald Trump Jr. LOSES It On Fox News Outside Debate Spin Room When He Can’t Get In

Former First Son Donald Trump Jr. ranted to reporters after he was told he couldn’t go into the post-debate spin room, lashing out at Fox News and comparing them to ex-President Donald Trump’s election crimes prosecutor.

On Wednesday night, eight candidates took the stage for a debate moderated by Fox News anchor Bret Baier and fellow Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Fox News, while Trump skipped the proceeding to do Carlson’s Twitter/X show.

But while Fox News says there were ways for Trump people to access the spin room, Don Jr. was not able to do so. Bloomberg White House and politics reporter Greg Korte caught Junior ranting outside the spin room about Fox News, and posted the video to Twitter/X:

“It shouldn’t surprise us and it’s also why Trump was 100% right not to go to this debate,” he says. pic.twitter.com/6oZW0JP0xw

DONALD TRUMP JR: Right now trying to ban people from actually having discourse about politics.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE: How un-American!

DONALD TRUMP JR: Probably and probably shouldn’t surprise any of us. But that’s what it is. And I’ve been told by others that I would be able to go in. So they said we were able to go in and they said they were in now that we’re here. And the candidate that.

REPORTER: They said you can’t go on the spin room?

DONALD TRUMP JR: They’re telling me right now, won’t let me into the spin room.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE: That’s what the American people should know…

DONALD TRUMP JR: They’re telling him, he works for security here, but they’re telling him that I’m not allowed to go in there because the candidates that they’ve been boosting while simultaneously trying to cut down Trump for the last two years didn’t perform as they had hoped. So they can’t have someone who can maybe be a representative of my father, just like a few weeks ago when I was canceled after the first indictment, I was scheduled to go on, and about 5 minutes before I’m on, I found out I’m no longer on because apparently I wouldn’t be a great surrogate to talk about my father’s indictment! Just so we understand what we’re dealing with here. So it shouldn’t surprise any of us.

And it’s also why Trump was 100% right to not go to this debate. It’s beneath him! And when you know that you’re walking into a setup because of exactly these kinds of circumstances, you understand exactly what’s going on in mainstream media, even conservative. I like to knock the one side I like to not the one side, but I got to call balls and strikes. This is no different than what we see from the Democrats. It’s no different with what we’re seeing from the Fulton County D.A. when they’re trying to put a gag order on Donald Trump so he can’t defend himself in court proceedings and more importantly, to function as an intimidation tactic for anyone else who would defend him. Where the D.A. there is then saying, hey, we’re going to add you people to the indictment if you take part in this. I don’t know, guys. Doesn’t reek of democracy? All the people that have been screaming that for the last six or so years, especially during the Trump presidency, when I believe we had a lot more freedom than we do now, or certainly since this administration has taken over are strangely quiet. But I guess we shouldn’t be surprised.