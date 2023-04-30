‘Donald Trump’s No Spring Chicken Either’: GOP This Week Panelist Says Age Not Just a Problem For Biden

Republican former Congressman Will Hurd said age will be a central issue in the 2024 campaign for both likely candidates, noting “guess what, Donald Trump’s no spring chicken either.”

President Joe Biden officially launched his long-teased 2024 reelection campaign this week with a campaign video that hit a lot of familiar notes, and heated up media disussion about Biden’s age.

On Sunday’s edition of ABC’s This Week, host Martha Raddatz asked her panel about the launch, and Hurd called the likely pairing of Biden and Trump a “rematch in 2024 that nobody wants to see” in which age will be a major factor:

RADDATZ: And, Will, that’s – that’s what he concentrated on. He really didn’t talk about his accomplishments in that video. He talked about January 6th. He talked about democracy. Is this the way to beat Donald Trump if Trump’s — Donald Trump’s the nominee?

WILL HURD, (R) FMR TEXAS CONGRESSMAN: Well, Joe Biden is operating as if Donald Trump is going to be the nominee. And his future success depends on Donald Trump being the nominee. When you have seven out of 10 Americans doesn’t want to see Joe Biden run for re-election and six out of 10 Americans not want ting to see Donald Trump run as well, this is a potential rematch in 2024 that nobody wants to see.

And, unfortunately, whether we like it or not, age is going to be a factor in this campaign because, guess what, Donald Trump’s no spring chicken either. And so this is something that’s — that both candidates are going to have to deal with through their primaries and – and – and President Biden in the general election.

RADDATZ: And, Asma, I suppose you would agree about all of you, I mean, age is clearly an issue in this campaign.

ASMA KHALID, NPR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: It is. And you heard that from voters. Yes.

RADDATZ: You cannot ignore it. You heard those – you heard those, especially young voters talking about that. But – but the roll-out was – was pretty low key.

KHALID: It was. It was. It was a video and then later in the day the president addressed kind of the legislative accomplishments that he’s achieved. And I kind of see that, from the White House’s standpoint, you really hear them focus on two visions. One is this broad idea of freedom, and protecting freedom, whether that means, you know, abortion rights with the situation in Dobbs in the Supreme Court, and the other factor of this then is promoting legislative accomplishments. I mean it is very difficult for this White House to ignore the president’s approval ratings are still underwater.

They have been underwater for more than a year, ever since the withdrawal from Afghanistan. It would be, under any normal circumstances, very difficult for a president to have those approval ratings and win re-election. But this is not normal times.