‘Donald Will Burn Everything Down!’ Mary Trump Sounds Alarm For People Counting Her Uncle Out

Former First Niece Mary Trump — one of former President Donald Trump’s most brutal critics — warns that Trump “will burn everything down” if he feels his grip on power slipping.

Amid Election Night results which were widely been seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans, conservative political media figures and members of his own party suddenly got comfortable kicking Trump around.

That phenomenon only accelerated after Trump delivered what many considered an underwhelming, boring speech in which he announced his 2024 run for president.

But on Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s Velshi, Ms. Trump warned that even under threat of irrelevance, Trump isn’t just still dangerous, he’s even more dangerous:

ALI VELSHI: Is he either less relevant or is he still the most dangerous person around?

MARY TRUMP: Well, I think it’s both because Donald becomes his most dangerous when he fears loss of relevance, when he fears that he is no longer the center of attention, when he fears that he is no longer the one in control. And we don’t know just what kinds of information he has on other people in his party. What we do know is that he would be willing to use it. And, I believe we talked about this before the 2020 election. Donald will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down. We can’t discount that. We ignore him at our peril, as we’ve been saying for a very long time now. It’s getting quite exhausting. But again, that’s why the Republican Party strategy of just deciding to turn it a different direction won’t work. One, it won’t work because he won’t let them do it. And two, it shouldn’t work because they are culpable for this… Party and the dangers this party continues to present to this country.

ALI VELSHI: But in fact, after the 2020 election, there are a lot of people, including many who watch this show or this network, who breathed a sigh of relief, who said, I don’t have to have the TV on all the time. We’ve escaped the worst of it, and I’ve been worried for two years that that’s not actually true at all. And now there are yet more Americans who feel much more relaxed this Sunday morning than they did on Tuesday morning, who think, wow, we’ve done it again. We’ve dodged another bullet. The bullets are still flying. The anti-democratic bullets fired by Donald Trump continue to fly. The danger now is that anybody, including him, who tries it again, knows what went wrong last time and might be more sophisticated about it the next time.

MARY TRUMP: Absolutely, Ali. And the bullets are still flying. And we can’t keep having the most important election of our lifetime every election cycle, we can’t keep being in a position where what is at stake is democracy or fascism. And to let our guard down at this point would be missing a serious opportunity. Because, yes, it’s amazing news that the Democrats held the Senate, might even increase its margin in the Senate. They may indeed hold the House or at least lose it by a tiny margin. I mean, we can really call this a blue tsunami, honestly, given everything that was going against the Democratic Party. However, we need to keep in front of mind that tens of millions of Americans voted for autocratic, anti-democratic candidates who were election deniers and pro-insurrection. So that’s not going to change. The Republican Party’s message might change superficially, but what it stands for has not changed and will not change. And that’s what we need to be on our guard against.