Duckworth Tears Into Defense Sec. Esper for ‘Failure to Protect’ Vindman: Sets ‘Dark Precedent’

Senator Tammy Duckwroth (D- IL) recently said she would hold up over 1000 military promotions until receiving confirmation directly from Defense Secretary Mark Esper that the promotion of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman would not be blocked.

Vindman, of course, was one of the most notable witnesses in the president’s impeachment trial. Duckworth wrote that “it is simply unprecedented and wrong for any Commander in Chief to meddle in routine military matters at all, whether or not he has a personal vendetta against a Soldier who did his patriotic duty and told the truth—a Soldier who has been recommended for promotion by his superiors because of his performance.”

On Wednesday news broke that Vindman is retiring from the Army, citing “a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation” from the president.

Duckworth blasted Esper in a statement reacting to the news, calling out his “failure to protect a decorated combat Veteran against a vindictive Commander in Chief.”

“Secretary Esper’s failure to protect his troops sets a new, dark precedent that any Commander in Chief can interfere with routine merit-based military promotions to carry out personal vendettas and retaliation against military officers who follow duly-authorized subpoenas while upholding their oath of office and core principles of service,” she added.

NEW: Sen. Tammy Duckworth slams Esper for “failure to protect a decorated combat Veteran against a vindictive Commander in Chief.” Duckworth says she’ll keep her hold on 1,123 military promotions until she gets “a transparent accounting” of the Vindman situation. pic.twitter.com/NMnN1OXpHi — Connor O'Brien (@connorobrienNH) July 8, 2020

Duckworth’s statement adds that she’s continuing the partial hold on promotions until Esper “provides a transparent accounting of this disgraceful situation.”

