Election Crimes, Obstruction, Classified Docs, ‘Maybe Espionage’: CNN’s Burnett Floats Deluge of Deep Doo-Doo For Trump in August

CNN anchor Erin Burnett suggested a deluge of legal troubles for Trump could come to a head in August, to include the election crimes and classified documents probes, obstruction, and “maybe espionage” charges.

A new letter from election crimes prosecutor Fani Willis signals indictments of ex-President Donald Trump in Fulton County’s grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia are likely coming in August.

On Friday night’s edition of CNN’s OutFront, Burnett and guest Ryan Goodman of “Just Security” connected a bunch of dots to suggest that the various federal cases against Trump could take the Georgia timetable as a signal for them all to “go first” and begin charging Trump:

BURNETT: Okay, this is obviously very significant. Let me just ask about Trump’s legal team trying to — they are still trying to squash the case, right? They’re still trying to get it to go away. A judge today denied Trump’s request to submit another court filing, which would try to disqualify Fani Willis from this altogether.

The judge said: To date, the court has received well over 500 pages briefing, argument, and exhibits on the issues raised. That is plenty.

Okay. Do I read, that is plenty to give it a rest? I mean, is this to — where do you think this goes?

GOODMAN: Yeah, I think he’s expressing frustration. He’s like, we’re done, we’re not running the clock any longer. I have enough information, at least on the written record, to decide. And so, it does suggest that this will happen quickly, and I think he

will dispatch of the petition that it won’t forward. And it’s kind of related to the timing of August, because it means that this is a pre- indictment motion, and a pre-indictment motion is very likely to fail. People do not have certain kinds of rights that can bring at that point.

BURNETT: All right. So, if you look at a timeline here, obviously, it’s very specific. Now, I understand that a classified documents case in Mar-a-Lago could be ready to go at any day. Maybe you add espionage, Ty Cobb was making that argument, that maybe you could, he didn’t you should, but maybe you could. And then, you’ve, of course, got obstruction related to the actual proceedings themselves on Capitol Hill. That, that. So, you’ve got all of that coming from the DOJ.

If she is giving this timeline, is that just — is that making any clear prove that the DOJ is going to go beforehand?

GOODMAN: I think it makes a much more likely that the DOJ will go beforehand, because now, they have a pretty good window, they have an exact date that they know which is the mark, and I would imagine that their incentives are to go first, that they want to if they can —

BURNETT: Especially cause of the Alvin Bragg situation?

GOODMAN: Exactly, and so, it avoids that kind of situation. Again, they would like to have the narrative be about whatever it is that they want to present. They don’t have the narrative, I would imagine, to be confused with some other kind of case and whatever that comes with, or whatever baggage that comes with, present their case to the public, on its own terms. Now, they have enough space to do that.

BURNETT: Right, and it seems like she is, by signaling this, in part, that you would think this is how she would do it be, publicly, as opposed to private necessarily, communications, right? That would be inappropriate.

GOODMAN: They could be coordinating, and communicating, but it seems as though this is a situation which there hasn’t been as much coordination, or communication between the federal Justice Department, and the local.