Senator Elizabeth Warren put out a statement tonight on the much-talked-about meeting between herself and Senator Bernie Sanders in 2018.

CNN reported earlier that as they talked about the upcoming presidential election, “Sanders responded that he did not believe a woman could win.”

The report featured this denial from Sanders:

“It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win,” Sanders said. “It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened. What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could. Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.”

Warren has now put out a statement addressing this reporting and saying of their meeting, “Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.”

She adds, “I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further because Bernie and I have far more in common than our differences on punditry.”

