Elizabeth Warren Says She Won’t Meet With Amy Coney Barrett: Would Lend ‘Legitimacy’ to GOP’s ‘Power Grab’

Several Democrats have indicated they do not plan on meeting with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday she won’t be doing so either.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer emphasized earlier Tuesday he won’t meet with Barrett because the process is an “illegitimate” one.

Warren said in a statement Tuesday afternoon, “Too many lives are on the line. We need to treat this nomination like the illegitimate power grab it is.”

She called Barrett “an extremist who was picked to overturn Roe v. Wade” and “rubber stamp Trump’s attacks on immigrants,” among other things.

“I will not lend legitimacy to Mitch McConnell’s efforts to steal another Supreme Court seat,” Warren says.

I will not be meeting with Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. We need to treat this nomination like the illegitimate power grab it is. pic.twitter.com/KwmtQ27miP — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 29, 2020

A number of Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, met with Barrett earlier Tuesday.

