Even Alex Jones Pushed Back On Kanye’s Rabid Anti-Semitism: ‘I Think Most Jews Are Great People’

Avowed anti-Semites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes joined conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for a deeply unhinged and hateful live stream conversation Thursday, which saw even Alex Jones push back against West’s open embrace of Adolf Hitler and Nazism.

At one point, Jones attempted to defend West against allegations he’s a neo-Nazi, prompting a quick reply from West: “I see good things about Hitler.” West, during the headline-grabbing live stream, which took place just nine days after former President Donald Trump met with the openly anti-Semitic rapper and self-proclaimed white supremacist Fuentes.

While Jones kept the live stream going for well over an hour and announced the sit down as a “world-exclusive interview” on his InfoWars website, the far-right host pushed back on West’s claims and repeatedly said he disagreed with West’s points.

During one particularly bizarre part of the sitdown, West began discussing soon-to-be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pulled out a little net and a yoo-hoo bottle.

“I’ve got the perfect answer for the ADL. They are going to have to listen up. What we did is we brought Netanyahu with us,” West began, pulling out his props.

“I’m in the twilight zone right now,” Jones said to West, who was wearing a black mask.

“Netanyahu. What do you have to say? What do you have to say to Alex Jones right now, Nick Fuentes and Ye?” West then asked his props.

“It was bad. It was bad for Trump to meet with Nick and Ye, Okay,” West then said in a high-pitch voice, pretending to be Netanyahu.

“I had no idea your voice is going to sound like that. Netanyahu,” West then said.

“So you don’t like Benjamin Netanyahu?” Jones asked in all seriousness.

“I just I heard about this guy two weeks ago. It’s like the tweeting. I thought you had a funny name. I heard he’s, like, really into like, he’s like a super killer. I could die for saying this,” West replied.

“So, just in case this is the last time you ever hear from me,” West added, again in a high-pitch voice.

“Well, look, look, look, look, look, look. I’m glad you guys are here. And we could. We could. We could sit here and upset. All I’m telling you is you guys realize that the British government created Hitler and the Milner group put him in power, and there’s something much more sophisticated,” replied Jones.

“And I personally think that most Jews are great people. And I and I understand there’s a Jewish mafia and there use to demonize anybody that promotes freedom. But I don’t blame Jews in general for that,” concluded Jones, who has dabbled in anti-Semitism himself with his regular tirades against the “Jewish mafia” and platforming of white supremacist guests.

Alex Jones, pointing in a circle: “The whole world’s crazy. All of us are nuts. This is Twilight zone 2.0.” Ye: “Don’t you point at me when you say that.” pic.twitter.com/q9BP9iIX9B — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 1, 2022

Later in the interview, after West had repeatedly said things like “I like Hitler” and claimed “the Jewish media has made us feel like Nazis and Hitler have never offered us anything of value to the world,” an exasperated Jones concluded, “The whole world’s crazy. All of us are nuts. This is Twilight zone 2.0.”

“Don’t you point at me when you say that,” replied West, who has publicly discussed his struggle with mental health. Jone assured West, he meant everyone is crazy, not West specifically.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com