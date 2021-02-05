House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), this week, stood behind Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) despite her history of bigoted conspiracy mongering. Now, a recent GOP House exile is going after the minority leader for not doing the same for him.

In an interview published by Talking Points Memo, former Iowa congressman Steve King — who was stripped of his committee assignments by the GOP, then lost his seat in 2020 to a Republican party-backed candidate — ripped McCarthy for abandoning him while he was under fire for his history of racist and other outlandish comments.

“Steve’s remarks are beneath the dignity of the party of Lincoln and the United States of America,” McCarthy said in 2019, when the party pulled King off of his committees.

“I expect duplicity out of McCarthy,” King told Talking Points Memo.

The former Iowa congressman argued that the reasons he was cut loose while McCarthy has backed Greene are purely political.

“McCarthy calculated that he was willing to feed me to the alligators thinking that he would be eaten last,” King told Talking Points Memo. “He’s now coming to the conclusion that if he keeps feeding members of his own conference to the alligators, he may not be so much last as next.”

