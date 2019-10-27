Former Congressman John Conyers Dead at 90

Former Michigan Congressman John Conyers, who was the longest serving African-American member of the House of Representatives, has died at age 90.

The news that Conyers died in his sleep was reported by multiple outlets.

BREAKING: Former Representative John Conyers Jr. of Michigan has died at 90. I just spoke with his son, John Conyers III who told me his father passed away in his sleep. Rep. Conyers represented the Detroit area for more than five decades before resigning in 2017. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 27, 2019

Conyers was long known as the “dean” of the House. He was the longest-serving African-American representative in history. He resigned under intense pressure amid allegations that he sexually harassed former employees. Though, he denied that he had harassed former employees. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 27, 2019

JUST IN: @RepJohnConyers, the longest-serving African American member of the House of Representatives and once the dean of the chamber, has died at age 90, @CBSNews has learned. — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) October 27, 2019

Conyers was one of the longest serving members of Congress and a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

In 2017, Conyers announced his resignation from politics amid a House Ethics Committee investigation into accusations from multiple women of sexual harassment and misconduct. He had denied any wrongdoing.

His seat in the Detroit area is currently held by progressive Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]