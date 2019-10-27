comScore

Former Congressman John Conyers Dead at 90

By Connor MannionOct 27th, 2019, 4:36 pm

Former Michigan Congressman John Conyers, who was the longest serving African-American member of the House of Representatives, has died at age 90.

The news that Conyers died in his sleep was reported by multiple outlets.

Conyers was one of the longest serving members of Congress and a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

In 2017, Conyers announced his resignation from politics amid a House Ethics Committee investigation into accusations from multiple women of sexual harassment and misconduct. He had denied any wrongdoing.

His seat in the Detroit area is currently held by progressive Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

