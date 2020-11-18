Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Tells Trump to Start Coordinating with President-Elect Biden: ‘In the Country’s Best Interests’

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade had some advice for his show’s most famous audience member, President Donald Trump: start “coordinating” with President-elect Joe Biden and his team, because it’s “in the country’s best interests.”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of the Fox News morning program, of which Trump is a regular viewer and fairly frequent guest, Kilmeade praised Team Trump’s thus-far-fruit-and-merit-less legal maneuvers but then delivered his key advice along with a helping of bad news.

“Here’s the thing, I think for the president of the United States, while he continues to fight on, and this is probably going to be the end of the week for Pennsylvania if they don’t produce something,” Kilmeade began, a realistic if not very optimistic assessment of Trump’s chances in the Keystone State.

“I think it’s going to, in the country’s best interest, if he starts coordinating on the virus, starts coordinating with security with the Biden team,” Kilmeade continued. “And just brief them, because, on the virus, we’re going to be able to get this out as soon as two weeks. We need to coordinate on the transportation and implementation, and you’ll see how thorough the planning has been so we don’t drop the ball in a little while.”

He then moved on to other business.

Kilmeade has a tendency, more than his fellow opinion personalities on Fox, to drop the occasional blunt truth, but as Bobby Lewis — who flagged the exchange — points out, it doesn’t always take.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]