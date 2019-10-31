Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Challenges Kellyanne Conway’s Claims About Ukraine Call Non-Transcript

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade challenged Kellyanne Conway’s claim that “the entire world” knows what happened on the now-infamous Ukraine call by pointing out that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has said that the so-called transcript of the call omitted key words.

On Thursday morning’s edition of President Donald Trump’s favorite morning show, Conway renewed the claim that the memo of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is an exact transcript of the call, despite the fact that the document itself says it is not.

“The whole world has access to the call,” Conway said, adding “The transcript was released 5 weeks ago. It was released so the whole world can see the call.”

“Here’s what’s not in the call,” she continued, naming several things that actually were on the call, and several things that weren’t, but which have little relevance to the accusations that Trump faces.

“Any mention of 2020,” she began, despite the fact that Trump mentions former Vice President Joe Biden — Trump’s leading potential 2020 opponent — by name.

“Any mention of Biden as some political opponent anybody should fear, any mention of aid being held up,” Conway added, despite the fact that Trump followed a discussion of Ukraine by saying “I would like you to do us a favor, though.”

Conway went on to urge Americans to “Go read the transcript, everyone.”

“But the lieutenant colonel says the transcript wasn’t accurate,” Kilmeade pointed out. “He wanted to add things in that he remembered, and they wouldn’t let him.”

Conway then issued a fairly weak denial, saying “But we respectfully disagree with that” and “we respectfully disagree with his characterization.”

Conway also stopped to say “Just for the record, I would never besmirch or denigrate a lieutenant colonel” or “question his patriotism,” which several Fox News personalities and guests, and First Son Donald Trump Jr., have done.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]