Fox & Friends Laughs Out Loud at Joe Biden For Campaigning Without at Crowd During Raging Pandemic

The hosts of Fox & Friends had a hearty laugh at former Vice President Joe Biden for delivering a speech while taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of the Fox News morning show, the crew discussed the ex-veep’s Monday speech in Pittsburgh, during which he condemned violence surrounding protests and lambasted President Donald Trump for trying to “scare America.”

With a smirk, co-host Pete Hegseth asked to see a photograph from the event, and cracked “There was no one around him yesterday. Does it do count going to a campaign trail go to empty warehouse surrounded by circles, no one there, and you read off of a teleprompter for 23 minutes and take no questions?”

Does that technically meet the threshold of a campaign event?” he asked co-host Brian Kilmeade.

“If a tree falls in an empty factory, does anyone hear it especially if I walk off and don’t take any questions?” Kilmeade said, as Hegseth laughed from one of the remote locations the hosts broadcast from in order to prevent the spread of infection.

Last week, Trump held a campaign event on the South Lawn of the White House, closing out the Republican National Convention with a speech before a packed crowd that largely eschewed the use of masks to prevent infections. Biden’s Democratic National Convention speech, by contrast, took social distancing precautions, which he has said he will continue to do as he campaigns.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]