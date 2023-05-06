Fox Host Claims Biden Doesn’t ‘Like Britain’ Because He Skipped Coronation — That Presidents Never Go To

Fox Biz host Gerry Baker claimed President Joe Biden doesn’t “like Britain” because he didn’t attend the coronation of King Charles III — an event American presidents customarily do not attend.

All three cable news networks carried the coronation live Saturday morning, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden represented the United States by attending.

On Saturday morning’s edition of Fox Business Network’s WSJ At Large, Baker expressed disdain for the ceremony, but also criticized Biden.

When a guest called it “odd” that Biden didn’t attend, Baker said “Biden doesn’t seem to like Britain. Is that fair?”

Another panelist replied “I wouldn’t say that” but suggested there is tension between the countries over trade.

When it was announced in April that President Biden would not attend, he drew criticism from conservatives and questions from the press on the heels of the announcement that Biden would not be going. At that briefing, the White House was emphatic that this was not a “snub”:

Q Thanks, Karine. Are you concerned that the British people might see this as a snub that the President is not going? I know Presidents haven’t gone in the past, but now we have airplanes and much more modern technology that makes these kinds of trips easy to do. And what does this say about the special relationship? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: No, they should not see it as a snub. Not at all. Again, the President has a good relationship with the King. They had a friendly conversation. And I will leave it at that. It is not a snub.

When reached for comment in April, the White House pointed to the copious number of reports that note U.S. presidents have never attended the coronations of British monarchs, and expressed confusion that reporters from outlets that have reported it’s the norm keep acting like it’s the opposite.

In an interview on MSNBC Friday, the president joked about missing the coronation, and spoke about plans to meet King Charles soon:

RUHLE: You did not go to England this weekend for the coronation. BIDEN: No, I didn’t. But I did speak to the king. He’s a good acquaintance and we’ve worked together on environmental issues. RUHLE: What did you tell him? BIDEN: Well I told him I couldn’t be here because I had this going on. And was you know, who knows what’s going to happen in the next… RUHLE: Oh, you’re interviewing with me? That’s why you told him you couldn’t go to the Coronation? BIDEN: I told him I was with you. But and we’re going to be going to a NATO conference in Europe. And I told him I’d stop there either on the way there or on the way back to discuss what he really is passionate about the environment.

