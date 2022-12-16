Fox News President Thanks Biden Officials to Helping Rescue Benjamin Hall: If Not For Them, He Wouldn’t Have Made It

FOX News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace thanked officials from President Joe Biden’s administration this week for their efforts in getting reporter Benjamin Hall home from Ukraine.

Hall was injured in march while covering the war, while cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed. Hall was awarded a 2022 Foreign Press Award from The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents on Thursday for his reporting. Hall did not attend the event in New York, but did send a video message in. Wallace accepted the award on Hall’s behalf.

“I do have to thank Secretary [Lloyd] Austin, John Kirby, Antony Blinken, if it wasn’t for them. once Ben was injured, catastrophically injured and we didn’t think Ben would make it,” Wallace said. “We were in contact with the State Department and the D.O.D. There was nothing the United States could do that day.”

The media head said once they were able to get Hall to the border, U.S. officials were ready and waiting to gram him.

Wallace recounted:

“They said, ‘until you can get him to Poland, there is nothing we can do. This is a war that’s going on, we are there protecting the Ukrainians as best we can with weapons, but we cannot send bodies in there.’ So, our job was to find someone and we found a couple of angels to get Ben to the border. His story will be told countless times at some point, but he was able to get to the border. The United States was right there ready to grab him.”

In Hall’s brief video message, the reporter said the award was not just for him, but also his fallen colleagues.

“I do think that this is not just an award for myself. It is an award for Pierre and for Sasha, who both died during that attack and also for every other war correspondent who has been injured or killed covering conflicts. And despite the attack, despite what happened to us, I think it is essential that people continue telling the news, telling the stories from war,” he said.

The reporter also thanked those who helped rescue him, as well as those assisting in his recovery effort, which has included multiple surgeries.

“This is also about celebrating the people who came in to get me and to save me, the people who put me back together, who built me despite all my injuries,” Hall said. “And when I look at all those people and what they did and I’m reminded of how much good there is in the world, there was evil there in Ukraine that hurt so many people. But there is good and there is more good than there is evil.”

Watch Hall’s acceptance speech above

