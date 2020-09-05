comScore

Fox News Reporters Leap to Defend Jennifer Griffin From Trump’s Demand She Be Fired For Reporting He Trashed Vets

By Tommy ChristopherSep 5th, 2020, 12:16 pm

Fox News reporters leapt to the defense of their colleague Jennifer Griffin after President Donald Trump demanded her firing after she confirmed the key elements of a raft of stories in which Trump denigrated military veterans.

As part of a sustained barrage against a now quadrice-confirmed — by The AtlanticThe Associated PressThe Washington Postand Fox News — set of stories about his denigration of dead, wounded, captured, and every other type of U.S. warfighter, Trump tweeted a demand that Fox News terminate Jennifer Griffin for her contribution to the fact pattern.

But several Fox News personalities fired back at that demand, on Twitter.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier led the way, followed by correspondents Trey Yingst, Bryan Llenas, and Richard Edson.

Other journalists — like Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Karl — defended Griffin, as well.

Other reactions were less kind to the network, and more critical of Trump.

Watch Griffin’s reporting above via Fox News.

