Fox News Reporters Leap to Defend Jennifer Griffin From Trump’s Demand She Be Fired For Reporting He Trashed Vets

Fox News reporters leapt to the defense of their colleague Jennifer Griffin after President Donald Trump demanded her firing after she confirmed the key elements of a raft of stories in which Trump denigrated military veterans.

As part of a sustained barrage against a now quadrice-confirmed — by The Atlantic, The Associated Press, The Washington Post, and Fox News — set of stories about his denigration of dead, wounded, captured, and every other type of U.S. warfighter, Trump tweeted a demand that Fox News terminate Jennifer Griffin for her contribution to the fact pattern.

But several Fox News personalities fired back at that demand, on Twitter.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier led the way, followed by correspondents Trey Yingst, Bryan Llenas, and Richard Edson.

Jennifer @JenGriffinFNC is a great reporter and a total class act. https://t.co/se0k6I2oLa — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) September 5, 2020

Jennifer Griffin once helped to secure the release of her colleagues who were kidnapped in Gaza. She reported from war zones for years and is now one of the most well connected journalists in DC. She embodies what the industry is built upon. Truth and accountability. https://t.co/kcFF5BZhNJ — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) September 5, 2020

Jennifer Griffin is the kind of reporter we all strive to be like. She’s courageous, smart, ethical, fair and a class act. She’s earned the trust of viewers throughout a distinguished career and is credibile. https://t.co/yVkXMFqXPx — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) September 5, 2020

Solid and thoughtful. @JenGriffinFNC is a terrific reporter and a wonderful colleague. https://t.co/sk11Gy86Kb — Rich Edson (@RichEdsonDC) September 5, 2020

Other journalists — like Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Karl — defended Griffin, as well.

She’s one of the best reporters there. https://t.co/qzqFTt2QX5 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 5, 2020

. @JenGriffinFNC is an excellent reporter and a class act. https://t.co/jrvNRjgyqP — jonkarl (@jonkarl) September 5, 2020

She’s one of the best reporters there. https://t.co/qzqFTt2QX5 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 5, 2020

Jennifer Griffin is a total professional, who is a highly-regarded and widely-respected journalist. She doesn’t make things up. And those who know her far better than me can attest to her courage. She’s as good a reporter as you find anywhere. https://t.co/A82MHBv3IN — Jamie McIntyre (@jamiejmcintyre) September 5, 2020

Pentagon reporters are a dime a dozen. @JenGriffinFNC is one in a million. https://t.co/rZwd4HGFdE — Mark Thompson (@MarkThompson_DC) September 5, 2020

Other reactions were less kind to the network, and more critical of Trump.

Another Fox journalist – John Roberts – said he had two sources disputing the report. Either way – somebody on the network went on air with bad info. Has Fox issued a correction on either account? https://t.co/rmtnHtiulF — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 5, 2020

Most news organizations would have immediately and publicly defended their reporter after the president smeared her and demanded she be fired. Fox News? Well, you know… https://t.co/1LiPWKuN6h — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 5, 2020

So @FoxNews, are you going to defend the professionalism of your reporter @JenGriffinFNC, or will you abandon her? It’s time to decide what “fair and balanced” really signifies. https://t.co/Vkrh5medFT — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) September 5, 2020

A true warrior against cancel culture, this guy is. https://t.co/vbbk0JKnKa — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) September 5, 2020

Of course Trump as the FASCIST wants to silence journalists. Trump is a threat to our nation and he hates our troops. #TrumpIsALoser #TrumpHatesOurVeterans https://t.co/Yj0I6MsBtF — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 5, 2020

Amazing that POTUS would RT an article that cites *many* damning things he said about soldiers without refuting any of them. The tiny thread he’s clinging to is that a Fox reporter may not have confirmed ONE of the quotes. https://t.co/CRx1LaGiOE — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) September 5, 2020

Trump’s latest defense is that the “hoax” story is actually partly true. Go on…. https://t.co/Dy44B8doHb — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) September 5, 2020

Jen Griffin confirmed most of the Atlantic story and this is the approach the president is taking? That she didn’t confirm the most salacious part? https://t.co/kyOKIrkHAH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 5, 2020

Watch Griffin’s reporting above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]