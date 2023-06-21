Fox’s Jonathan Turley Says Durham Looked About As Comfortable As A ‘Monk in a Strip Club’ While Taking Heat At Hearing

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley said John Durham looked about as “comfortable as a Benedictine monk in a strip club” while testifying before Congress.

John Durham — the special counsel appointed by Trump Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the origins and conduct of the Trump/Russia investigation — testified at a contentious House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.

Durham’s report generated wildly disparate reactions in the conservative and non-conservative media and agreement from legal experts like Mediaite founder Dan Abrams that there was no “knockout punch” against the FBI, and most of the problems identified in it were remedied following an OIG report. But lawmakers on both sides made clear they weren’t done litigating the issues in that report.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom, Fox News anchor Dana Perino hosted Turley to discuss the “heat” Durham took at the hearing, and Turley described the witness with an amusing turn of phrase:

DANA PERINO: Fox NEws legal contributor Jonathan Harley is here. He’s been watching this as well. Jonathan, your thoughts as we close out this hour. JONATHAN TURLEY: Well, you know, Durham has dealt with mobsters and murderers, but I don’t think anything prepared him for this moment. He looks about as comfortable as a Benedictine monk in a strip club. I mean, he he has this look of disbelief on his face as he said, “Look, I reported the facts. You can reach your own conclusions. But one of the most riveting moments came when Representative Cohen said, you know, you had a good reputation and you’re not going to get it back until you take back these things you said in your report. And Durham just had had enough. And he said, I look to my reputation from my family and from my God, and that’s okay with me. I’m satisfied with my reputation as it stands. It was an amazing moment. It reminded some of us of the sort of Joe Welsh moment in the McCarthy hearings where Durham was finally pushing back and saying, Enough.

