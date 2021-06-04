Fox’s Peter Doocy Puts Psaki On the Spot: Can You ‘Imagine Any Circumstance’ Where Biden Would Fire Fauci?

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted White House press secretary Jen Psaki Friday about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s job security following the disclosure of his personal emails earlier this week.

In a tense briefing room exchange, Doocy — speaking in general terms and not pinpointing a specific example — stated that there were inconsistencies between Fauci’s emails about Covid-19 and his public comments.

“It seems like there were times that he was saying one thing in e-mail, and then coming to this microphone and saying something else,” Doocy said. “If that is the case, and if that effected the U.S. policy posture at the time, should he be held accountable?”

Psaki sidestepped the question — offering a more broad defense of the infectious disease expert.

“Dr. Fauci is a renowned … career civil servant,” Psaki said. “He’s overseen management of multiple global health crises, and attacks launched on him are certainly something we wouldn’t stand by. I understand there’s interest in the emails. He’s answered a lot of questions on the emails. I don’t think I’m going to have much more to add on them from here.”

Doocy asked whether the White House believes attacks on Fauci are political in nature. Psaki demurred. After a brief pivot, the Fox News correspondent put the White House press secretary on the spot about Dr. Fauci.

“Can you imagine any circumstance where President Biden would ever fire him?” Doocy asked.

“No,” Psaki replied, tersely.

