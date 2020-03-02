‘Gay Whale’: Seb Gorka Is at War With InfoWars After Tension at CPAC

Conservative pundit and Salem Radio talk show host Sebastian Gorka got into a dust-up with far-right provocateur Alex Jones‘ InfoWars site at The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday after they confounded Gorka with a camera.

The war of wars which began with Gorka calling InfoWars “kooks” and stating that they should be kicked out of the conference – has now led to Jones wanting to have a “bare-knuckle boxing match” with Gorka.

The battle began Saturday at CPAC, located outside of Washington, D.C., where Gorka was confounded by a cameraman and fired back, calling an InfoWars correspondent a “kook” and a “snake-oil salesman” who has no place in the “MAGA” movement.

Gorka added on Twitter the far-right media company should not have “been let in, to begin with,” adding the site is home to “conspiracy theorist[s] kooks who undermine MAGA.”

Gorka has yet to respond to Mediaite on the dustup at CPAC with InfoWars and if he plans on dueling with Jones.

Shouldn’t have been let in to begin with. InfoWars are loons and media whores who undermine their Conservative movement. https://t.co/AHCLCCMAKj — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 29, 2020

Guys you need to read tweets more closely. For the record: Free Speech is Number One for a reason. But ..@infowars and @allidoisowen are conspiracy theorist kooks who undermine MAGA. And people like @NickJFuentes & anyone else who denies the Holocaust are NOT Conservatives. pic.twitter.com/qpcL9FLQYS — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) February 29, 2020

Jones, the founder of InfoWars, responded Monday on his show challenging Gorka to a “charity bare-knuckle boxing match.”

“That Gorka‘s a big guy. I challenge him to a charity bare-knuckle boxing match, it’ll raise — I’m serious. They’ll have it in Vegas. I will get in that ring and I will beat his brains out,” Jones stated.

“Just sign the form you — big, fat, tough guy and I will smash your head in.”

“Let’s go, Let’s go, Let’s go,” Jones exclaimed on his show Monday.

Gorka went onto bill Gorka as a “gay whale” and “snake oil salesman.”

