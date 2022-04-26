George Conway: Leaked Mark Meadows Texts Show Ivanka and Jason Miller’s ‘First Instinct Was to Lie’

It is fair to say that George Conway is less than impressed with former President Donald Trump and his surrogates, in particular daughter Ivanka Trump and former spokesman Jason Miller.

Conway appeared on CNN New Day Tuesday morning to discuss recently leaked texts from former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from Jan. 7, and how Miller and Ivanka’s messages reveal that their “first instinct was to lie.”

Conway criticizing team Trump is not terribly interesting, but his attack on Trump’s daughter is noteworthy. And his interpretation of the underlying motivations revealed by Miller and Ivanka texts will resonate with anyone who appreciates logic and common sense.

A text from Miller was presented on-air suggesting a draft tweet from Trump that read, in part, “Call me crazy, but ideas for two tweets from POTUS: 1) Bad apples, likely ANTIFA or other crazed leftists, infiltrated today’s peaceful protest over the fraudulent vote count. Violence is never acceptable! MAGA supporters embrace our police and the rule of law and should leave the Capitol now!”

John Berman asked “what do you see here?” to which Conway quickly replied ” Just the instinct, first instinct is to lie. They had the big lie and then they caused the drama on capitol hill, the damage on capitol hill, and then the first instinct is, again, just to lie.”

Later, Berman followed up by asking what his guest made of the text message from Ivanka Trump on Nov. 5 “saying that they’re warriors of epic proportions, telling them to keep the faith, keep the fight, she said you’re all warriors in all caps, keep the faith, keep the fight.”

“I guess she was being some kind of a cheerleader,” Conway replied. “I don’t know that she knew anything about whether or not there was fraud. Or whether or not there was a basis to fight. But she — she was just being just a cheerleader.”

“They didn’t care about the substance,” he continued. “They didn’t care to wait for the results and they didn’t care to wait for an investigation to see whether or not there was evidence of fraud. Their instinct was to just — we’re going to make something up or find something. And that’s what Ivanka Trump’s texts show there.”

Watch above via CNN.

