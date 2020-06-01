An independent medical examiner found that George Floyd‘s death was a result of asphyxia from sustained forceful pressure, according to a press release from Floyd’s family lawyer Ben Crump. Asphyxia, which occurs when the body is deprived from oxygen, came from Floyd’s back and neck compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain, per the release.

The results come three days after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for third degree murder after Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for two minutes and 53 seconds after he was unresponsive. Chauvin is the only of the four Minneapolis police officer on the scene who have faced charges for Floyd’s death so far.

Floyd’s family has pushed for a first degree murder charge of Chauvin, meaning its counsel would need to prove intent behind the officer’s actions.

“For Chauvin to leave his knee on George’s neck despite warnings and evidence that his life was in danger — and to continue that course for many minutes — demands a first degree murder charge,” Crump said in the release. “What we know is this: George Floyd was alive before his encounter with Derek Chauvin and his fellow officers, and he was dead shortly after that.”

The independent examiners found that weight on his back, his handcuffs and how Floyd was positioned also contributed to his death because they impaired his ability to function.

“What we found is consistent with what people saw. There is no other health issue that could cause or contribute to the death,” said examiner Dr. Michael Baden in the release. “Police have this false impression that if you can talk, you can breathe. That’s not true.”

