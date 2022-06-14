Giuliani Goes OFF on Jason Miller and Bill Stepien Calling Him Drunk: ‘Disgusted and Outraged’ by ‘False Testimony’

Former Trump campaign lawyer and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani slammed former Trump aides for claiming he was drunk on election night.

“I am disgusted and outraged at the out right [SIC] lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien [SIC] . I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President) I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

“Is the false testimony from Miller and Steppien [SIC] because I yelled at them? Are they being paid to lie?” added Giuliani, incorrectly spelling the last name of former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who was scheduled to appear at Monday’s hearing by the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol but didn’t due to his wife going into labor.

Is the false testimony from Miller and Steppien because I yelled at them? Are they being paid to lie? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 14, 2022

At that committee hearing, video was played of Miller telling committee investigators Giuliani was inebriated on election night.

“Was there anyone in that conversation who in your observation had had too much to drink?” a committee investigator asked Miller.

“Tell me more about that. What was your observation about his potential intoxication during that discussion about what the president should say when he addressed the nation on election night,” asked the investigator.

“The mayor was definitely intoxicated but I do not know that his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president, for example,” replied Miller.

“There were suggestions by, I believe it was Mayor Giuliani, to go and declare victory and say that we won it outright,” Miller said.

“It was far to early to make any calls like that,” Stepien told the committee. “Ballots were still being counted. Ballots were still going to be counted for days.”

Trump eventually gave a speech that night in which he did declare victory in the election.

Prior to Miller’s recorded comments, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) initially presented the accusation Giuliani of drunkenly telling former President Donald Trump he won the 2020 election.

During a scorching opening during the committee hearing, Cheney, the committee’s ranking member, accused Giuliani of being “apparently inebriated.”

“You will also hear testimony that President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist that the vote counting stop to falsely claim everything was fraudulent,” said Cheney. “He falsely told the American people that the election was not legitimate. In his words, ‘a major fraud.’ Millions of Americans believed him.”

