Hannity Flat-Out Asks Comer ‘Will You Be Able To Prove’ Biden Took Bribe — Comer: ‘I Sure Hope So’

Fox News host Sean Hannity got a less-than-emphatic answer when he flat-out asked House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer if he will be able to prove allegations that President Joe Biden is guilty of participating in a bribery scheme.

Former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer testified for Congress behind closed doors Monday, and Democratic New York Congressman and House Oversight Committee member Rep. Dan Goldman has been outspoken in making the case that the testimony backs up the president, as has the Biden White House.

Comer issued a statement accusing President Biden of having “lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved” but did not cite specifics from the testimony beyond the existence of the phone calls and the actions of Hunter Biden to promote “the brand” of his connection to his father.

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan called it a “productive” meeting.

But on Monday night’s edition of Fox News’s Hannity, both Biden probe spearheaders had a lot to say to host Sean Hannity, summarizing a familiar set of accusations against the president and insisting again that Archer’s testimony proves the president lied — contrary to Goldman’s description of the specifics of the testimony.

Hannity wrapped up by looking for an emphatic “yes” or “no” on whether they’d be able to make good on proving their allegations — and got “hope” and “smoke” in reply:

SEAN HANNITY: I tell you, and this is why the Republicans have one half of one house. The government, one branch of government is so critical because these investors would all get covered up. And both of you put your neck on the line to get to the truth. And we went a long way today. And this. Will you both a, answer yes or no? Do you believe that this is now officially the Joe Biden bribery allegation? And do you believe that you will be able to prove that? Jim Comer. REP. COMER: I sure hope so. And I do believe that there’s a lot of smoke. And where there’s smoke, there’s fire. We just heard testimony today that Joe Biden had lied to the American people. SEAN HANNITY: Jim Jordan, do you believe that? And do you believe that the DOJ has been helping to cover it up? REP. JORDAN: Well, it sure looks that way. And I would tell you this, Joe Biden said he was not involved. There were two dinners at the Cafe Milano in D.C.. One of them, as you pointed out, where Joe Biden was there for the entire dinner. Both times. One of them had Mrs. Baturina, this Russian, the wealthiest woman in Russia, worth over $1,000,000,000. So that sure is a different story than what he’s been telling us all along. SEAN HANNITY: All right. Great work, both of you. Appreciate your time. Jim Jordan, James Comer, thank you.

Watch above via Fox News’s Hannity.

