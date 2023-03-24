MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and his crew were stunned by former President Donald Trump’s latest threat over charges that could lead to his imminent arrest.

Trump has been whipping up a frenzy over Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation around hush money payments to Stormy Daniels — the stage name of Stephanie Clifford — and reports Trump’s indictment and arrest could be imminent.

He began stoking the fire Saturday by telling supporters he expected to be arrested on Tuesday (he wasn’t) and urging them to “PROTEST” and “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

After several escalations, Trump upped the ante yet again in a late-night social media post by warning of “death & destruction” if he’s charged.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the host was shocked by Trump’s remarks, and he and the crew agreed it shows Trump has “lost control” and is “scared to death” of being arrested:

JONATHAN LEMIRE: So this is about 5 hours ago. So therefore, after midnight, we can safely say after midnight, I will I will simply read it. “What kind of person can charge another person, in this case, a former president who got more votes?” Yadda yadda yadda. I will skip that. “How do you charge this person with a crime when it is known by all that no crime has been committed. And also.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Note that’s not known by all.

JONATHAN LEMIRE: Not not known by all, but also “no crimes being committed and also known that potential death and destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our country. Why and who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truly hates the United States of America.” That was posted after midnight by the former president United States calling for death, saying there could be death and destruction if he was charged with, as you say, potentially just a misdemeanor.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: I got to say, Rev, I want to go back to what you said, this is a guy who’s shaking in his boots now. Of course, he’s threatening the lives of other people. He’s threatening the lives of other people. But you read the these these these tweets or whatever you call it on that failing platform. And this is a guy who you’re right, he’s out of his mind, scared. He’s melting down, and now he’s threatening riots that will lead to death and destruction if he gets charged with a misdemeanor!

REV. AL SHARPTON: Any man that is up in the middle of the night that is going with this kind of language is scared to death. The problem, though, is in his fear, is that he is inciting people, no matter how small they have become as a crowd, to do something. And if you add to that him having the photo with the bat and a sitting prosecutor, I mean, it is unimaginable. You’re right, Joe, We’d be arrested for that. And then you have members of Congress, chairmans of committees, telling a prosecutor who is in the middle of an investigation to come and give us the evidence. I mean, they are really tampering with an investigation. This is not an investigation that has concluded. Before we know even whether there’s an indictment or a charge. They’re saying bring us the evidence. I mean, this is unheard of. What is Jordan talking about? They’re in the middle of a grand jury proceeding? You want the prosecutor to leave the proceeding and tell me what evidence you’re giving. And we’re going to put it on national television so the target can understand the evidence? I mean, we are we are going beyond all bounds of what is legal, what’s respectful. And we have have a man who’s scared to death that is up in the middle of the night inciting violence, having a photo with a bat because he’s scared to death that he’s going to have to face this prosecution.

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Well, and just to show you how quickly this is devolving for a man who’s completely out of control, just completely he’s melted down. We go from a lower third that says “Trump threatens DA with violent imagery.” To now, “Trump threatens day with death and destruction.” Again, using his own words, he’s now threatening a day with death and destruction? I’m sorry, is that legal? Is that legal? I want to know what would happen if somebody that that worked in a school threatened a DA with death and destruction.