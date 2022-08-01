Herschel Walker Responds to Elie Mystal Calling Him a ‘Black Token,’ Says MSNBC ‘Needs Jesus’

Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker responded to The Nation’s Elie Mystal over the latter calling the former a “Black token” and “what Republicans want from their Negroes.”

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday, Mystal blasted Walker:

Now, you ask, why are Republicans backing this man who’s so clearly unintelligent, who so clearly doesn’t have independent thoughts? But that’s actually the reason. Walker’s going to do what he’s told. And that’s what Republicans like. That’s what Republicans want from their Negroes. To do what they’re told. And Walker presents exactly as a person who lacks independent thoughts, lacks an independent agenda, lacks an independent ability to grasp policies.

In a tweet on Saturday, Mystal posted that “there’s a difference between Black conservatives (who I disagree with on policy) and Black tokens like Herschel Walker.”

I guess I’ll re-up this @thenation again… there’s a difference between Black conservatives (who I disagree with on policy) and Black tokens like Herschel Walker. https://t.co/faEFYlhJj6 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 30, 2022

On Monday, Walker posted a video on his Twitter page seeming to respond to Mystal, although he never used Mystal’s name.

My response to @MSNBC and the man who called me the N word. @ReverendWarnock and the left wing crazies believe America is a fundamentally bad country full of racist people. But you and I know this is a great country, full of good people. #gasen pic.twitter.com/JCDsQr19Jh — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 1, 2022

“A lot of people been asking me to say something about the man on MSNBC that called me the n-word,” he said. “Here’s what I got to say about that: shame on MSNBC and shame on him.”

Walker continued:

I’m gonna pray for both of them because they need Jesus. When I saw what he said, it reminded me of the differences between myself and my opponent, Senator [Raphael] Warnock, and the left-wing crazies that believe America is fundamentally a bad country full of racist people. They want to divide us, turn us against each other. We have our problems, but we can solve them together. You know, this is a good country full of good people. With G-d’s help, we’re gonna bring the people of Georgia back together. Let’s make this a great day. G-d bless.

Mystal fired back at Walker over the video.

“I of course did not call @HerschelWalker ‘the N word.’ But, once again, you see the play here. He’s trying to appeal to conservative whites who believe ‘all black people use the n-word, why can’t I?’ He’s trying to validate their racial hangups, and play a victim,” he tweeted.

“Of course, none of this is surprising when you look at his campaign, that has used lies and deceit in the place of policies or sentence structure. I maintain that Walker is insulting to ACTUAL BLACK CONSERVATIVES, who have actual policies and hopes and syntax,” added Mystal.

Of course, none of this is surprising when you look at his campaign, that has used lies and deceit in the place of policies or sentence structure. I maintain that Walker is insulting to ACTUAL BLACK CONSERVATIVES, who have actual policies and hopes and syntax. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 1, 2022

