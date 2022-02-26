‘I Am Just So, So Overwhelmed!’ Watch the Historic Moment Biden Told Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson He Was Nominating Her

The historic moment that President Joe Biden called Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to tell her she would be the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court was captured on video and released by The White House.

At Friday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shared a pretty amazing detail about the president’s search to fulfill his pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer:

The President interviewed Judge Jackson, Judge Childs, and Judge Kruger on Monday, February 14th, in person. He made his final decision and called Judge Jackson last night — last evening.

In the most super-saturated media environment in history, with the intense interest of every single reporter in Washington, DC, Biden’s White House somehow kept news of those three in-person interviews from leaking for almost two weeks.

And that call to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday night was lovingly filmed and lovingly edited into an Instagram-sized video for posterity. Judge Jackson’s reaction delivered on the import of the moment:

JUDGE JACKSON: Hello? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Judge Jackson. JUDGE JACKSON: Yes. PRESIDENT BIDEN: This is Joe Biden. How are you? JUDGE JACKSON: I am wonderful. How are you, Mr. President? PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, you’re going to be more wonderful. I’d like you to go to the Supreme Court. How about that? JUDGE JACKSON: Sir, I would be so honored. PRESIDENT BIDEN: Oh, I’m honored to nominate you. JUDGE JACKSON: I am just so, so overwhelmed! PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well you deserve it. You deserve it. JUDGE JACKSON: We are so, so grateful. Thank you, Mr. President. PRESIDENT BIDEN: No, I meant what I said. I think it’s important, you’re incredibly well-qualified, and I think the court should look like the country. And I mean it, thank you. JUDGE JACKSON: Thank you sir!

The president tweeted the video Friday evening with the message “Judge Jackson is the daughter of former public school teachers, a proven consensus builder, an accomplished lawyer, and a distinguished jurist. I was proud to make this call.”

