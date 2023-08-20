A Fox News panel absolutely destroyed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and his campaign strategy (or in the opinion of one panelist, his lack thereof).

In a discussion on Sunday’s MediaBuzz moderated by host Howard Kurtz, panelists Rich Lowry and Marie Harf — representing the Right and the Left respectively — came together on some intense criticism of the Florida governor and his presidential bid.

“It’s a snake bit campaign,” said Lowry. “It’s hard to think of one good news cycle the DeSantis campaign has had in the last six months. [There have been] some state level endorsements. Besides that, It’s just been bad break, bad news story, after bad break, after bad news story.”

Harf then trashed DeSantis over a leaked memo outlining his plan for Wednesday night’s presidential debate in Milwaukee — which calls for the governor to “defend Donald Trump” and instead go after Vivek Ramaswamy.

“It makes him look silly in many respects because he won’t take on the elephant in the room,” Harf said. “Look, if he’s going to be the nominee, he has to take on Donald Trump. This weird attempt to hug him and defend him when he doesn’t even show up to the debate and to try and get down in the mud with … a candidate most Americans don’t even know — although he is rising in the polls a little bit.”

Harf added, “I don’t think Ron DeSantis has a strategy. I don’t think he has any clue what he’s doing here politically. And Rich is right. I cannot think of one good cycle, media cycle he has had since he announced. He just can’t figure out if he should go against Trump, sort of go against him, wink at going against him. He doesn’t know what he’s doing here.”

And one of the biggest problems for Ron DeSantis, as Harf sees it?

“He’s a little weird.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

