‘I Don’t Want To Get In A Debate With You!’ Biden Shuts Down Anti-Abortion Reporter Confronting Him About Roe v Wade on WH Lawn

President Joe Biden shut down questions about Roe v. Wade from the Catholic Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) Washington Correspondent Owen Jensen, a vocal opponent of abortion rights.

The president took questions from reporters before boarding Marine One for his trip to Superior, Wisconsin in support of his Build Back Better agenda.

Things started off innocuously enough with probing questions from a reporter who broke some bad news to the dairy industry:

Q: What did you give up for Lent? THE PRESIDENT: All sweets. Q: All sweets? THE PRESIDENT: And I’m — you know me, I start off with dessert. Q: So, no ice cream? THE PRESIDENT: No ice cream. Nothing.

After taking questions on a variety of issues related to Ukraine, Biden made his way to the end of the line, where Jensen — who tangles frequently with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki over the issue of abortion rights — pressed him about his support for Roe:

JENSEN: Pope Francis asked for prayers and fasting today for the people of Ukraine on this Ash Wednesday. Pope Francis is asking for prayers and fasting. What’s your reaction to that that, sir? THE PRESIDENT: I think he’s right. I was with the Cardinal this morning. He came over to give me ashes. We both prayed for that — for the people of Ukraine. JENSEN: And last night, you continued to support Roe v. Wade. As a Catholic, why do you support abortion as a Catholic, defying church teachings? THE PRESIDENT: Well, I tell you what, I don’t want to get in a debate with you on theology. But, you know — well, anyway. JENSEN: But why? Why support abortion as a pro-life — PRESIDENT: I’m not — I’m not going to make a — I’m not going to make a judgement for other people. JENSEN: If you’re Catholic, why — why defy church teaching?

The president ignored Jensen’s parting shot, took one more question, then strode off to board the helicopter.

Watch above via ABC News.

