‘I WILL AID AND ABET ABORTION’: CNN Host Shows Off T-Shirt Before Biden Speech on Abortion Rights Order

CNN host W. Kamau Bell made a point of showing off his “I WILL AID AND ABET ABORTION” t-shirt ahead of President Joe Biden‘s speech and executive order on abortion rights.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s At This Hour, fill-in anchor Boris Sanchez introduced Bell to discuss the new season of his United Shades of America series. That segment was up against the scheduled time for President Joe Biden to sign an executive order and give a speech about reproductive rights in response to the Supreme Court effectively overturning Roe v. Wade with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Bell noted the potential scheduling conflict, telling Sanchez “I know I’m competing with President Biden. So I just want to make sure people know where I stand on a woman’s right to choose.”

Bell rose to display his t-shirt, which read “I WILL AID AND ABET ABORTION,” and directed the camera operator “Right here. I’ll make sure… Okay. There we go. There we go. There we go.”

Bell then talked to a smiling Sanchez about the issues that his show will tackle this season, which includes jaw-dropping discussions like the exchange Sanchez highlighted in his introduction:

W. KAMAU BELL: Right now, there’s arguments about, should we teach kids a more accurate history of America? WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 1: Race theory? W. KAMAU BELL: What would you say? Here we go! Race theory. Critical race theory. What are your thoughts on that? WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 2: You could teach it without having an opinion– W. KAMAU BELL: But, is it okay if a teacher says, I think slavery was bad? Is that okay? WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 1: No! WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 2: No! W. KAMAU BELL: No? WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 3: No! I mean– W. KAMAU BELL: (laughs) And what about if somebody says Nazis no good? WOMAN INTERVIEWEE 1: Nothing is bad. W. KAMAU BELL: Nothing’s bad.

Bell told Sanchez “You know, sometimes you laugh to keep from crying. And I think that’s why I became a comedian in general.”

