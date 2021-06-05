Inner Circle Mocks Trump for Regularly Consulting with Conspiracy-Pimping OAN Reporter Christina Bobb

As former President Donald Trump prepres to restart his rallies, The New York Times reports that aides and others joke about Trump’s frequent consultations with conspiracy-minded One America News reporter Christina Bobb.

In an article entitled “At Once Diminished and Dominating, Trump Prepares for His Next Act,” Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman flesh out reporting from earlier this week that Trump believes he will be “reinstated” to the presidency this August, and add that he also believes Republicans will be reinstated to the Senate majority at the same time.

Their reporting also reveals that Trump is being hevily influenced by Bobb, a reporter for OAN who constantly pushes the sorts of election lies that fed the Capitol insurrection:

Some of his aides are not eager to engage with him on his conspiracy theories and would like to see him press a forward-looking agenda that could help Republicans in 2022. People in his circle joke that the most senior adviser to the former leader of the free world is Christina Bobb, a correspondent with the far-right, eternally pro-Trump One America News Network, whom he consults regularly for information about the Arizona election audit.

Bobb has been all over the election “audits” that are fueling Trump’s delusion that he will again ascend to the presidency, sooner rather than later. And while Bobb is exerting considerable influence over Trump, members of Trump’s “circle” are engaging in a paralell effort to portray the fascination — which Haberman has said could potentially incite violence — is harmless and not to be taken seriously.

But as Haberman and Karni note, Trump is preparing to roll out rallies and speeches, which should answer some questions in fairly short order: Will Trump whip up supporters the way he did on Jan. 6? Will those supporters show up? And how much of those rallies and speeches will be broadcast by a content-starved media?

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]