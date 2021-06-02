Maggie Haberman Dismisses Biden Supporters Criticizing Her: Words of ‘Possible Future Nominee’ Trump Are ‘Newsworthy’

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman took aim at supporters of President Joe Biden and others who have criticized her reporting on former President Donald Trump’s belief that he will be “reinstated” to the presidency in August.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Haberman dished additional details to her much-buzzed-about scoop, during which she derided Biden supporters who “don’t want to hear anything about Donald Trump, and because Donald Trump is not on Twitter anymore, they think, therefore, he doesn’t really exist, except he does really exist strongly in this right-wing ecosystem.”

Later in the interview, co-anchor John Berman asked Haberman to specifically address critics of her reporting.

“Maggie, I’ve been surprised over the last 20 hours or so on how you’ve been attacked for even reporting this. And I can’t quite figure out why people are upset,” Berman said, adding that Trump is “the leader of the Republican Party” who is “saying something that can only, I would think, lead to inciting violence, and if not incite violence, at least obscure everything else that party is currently doing.”

“The word you used, incitement, John, is important,” Haberman said. “I mean it’s basically, as one person put it to me privately yesterday, this is an ongoing incitement, and I think that there is a valid reason to use that term.”

“Why people are attacking me for reporting the news, it’s, this has always been a bit of a mystery,” Haberman continued, “but regardless, as I said before, I think people are in their own media ecosystems, and I think that there are a lot of people around Biden who, and a lot of people who support Biden, who want to pretend that if they call Trump ‘the former guy’ and if you don’t say his name, that the only thing that would give him, will matter is if you give him attention.”

“He’s the former president, he is in control of the Republican Party to a big extent, people in that party are having a big debate that I would say is parallel to what we saw in 2015, which was how do you deal with Trump, who, according to Republican leaders at the time, for the most part, had no chance of becoming the Republican nominee, and obviously that didn’t work out,” Haberman said.

Habermann concluded by saying that “Ignoring him was not the answer in 2015, will it be the answer now? I guess we’re going to find out, but he still does have control over a segment of the party and I think what a former president and possible future nominee, as unlikely as that may be at the moment, is saying is newsworthy.”

To be fair, though, if Trump’s alleged belief that he will be reinstated, which Haberman herself acknowledges could incite violence, is really “newsworthy,” and Haberman really is being criticized simply for “reporting the news,” then why hasn’t a single syllable of Haberman’s scoop been published in The New York Times?

If Haberman’s reporting failed to meet her own newspaper’s standards for newsworthiness, it could be argued that the potential to incite violence that Haberman cites could outweigh the news value of the scoop, maybe.

