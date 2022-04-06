Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) tore into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday after she heckled him on the House floor.

During remarks Raskin gave on the floor calling for the House of Representatives to pass a resolution calling on the Department of Justice to criminally charge former Trump aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro with contempt of Congress, Greene said, “What about Ashli Babbitt?” and “What about Russian collusion?”

Babbitt was killed when she tried to enter the Speaker’s Lobby at the U.S. Capitol during the attack there on Jan. 6.

“I accept the heckling,” said Raskin. “That’s alright because if she wants to continue to stand with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and his brutal bloody invasion against the people of Ukraine, she is free to do so. We understand there is a strong Trump-Putin axis in the gentlelady’s party.”

Raskin is a member of the House committee investigating Jan. 6.

Greene has come under fire for echoing Russian talking points amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

